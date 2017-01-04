Video released in police shooting death of Javon Hall
Javon Hall, 29, was shot to death by D.C. police on Christmas Day. After pleas from his grieving family and angry protests across the city, D.C.'s mayor has released the video from the body camera worn by the officer involved.
WUSA 11:18 PM. EST January 04, 2017
More Stories
-
Body camera video shows D.C. man armed with knife…Jan. 4, 2017, 3:53 p.m.
-
Light snow now could affect Thursday PM commuteFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
WMATA track inspector fired 'for being a whistleblower'Jan. 4, 2017, 6:42 p.m.