Vet gets new home
Army vet Clifford Rowe, 76, has been homeless for decades, living on a park bench at 18th and Rhode Island Ave., NE. Two days before Christmas, he moved into a stunning new apartment with a view of the Capitol. He once played bass in Las Vegas for Elvis P
WUSA 2:53 PM. EST January 12, 2017
