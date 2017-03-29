VERIFY: Did the Democratic Party Photoshop an image on Twitter?

Hillary Clinton accepts the nomination as the first woman to run for president on a major party ticket at the Democratic National Convention. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY.

QUESTION:

Did the Democratic Party Photoshop an image on Twitter?

ANSWER:

We can verify that the image was Photoshopped.

PROCESS:

Republicans have been on the hot seat these past few weeks with Russia and Obamacare but Democrats aren't doing themselves any favors either with stunts like this.



Photoshop jobs are expected in the magazines in the grocery store checkout aisles, but not from official Democratic party tweets.

The newspaper being held up in the crowd, all that's left is a blur.

What the paper actually said: TRUMP IS THE SYMPTOM. CAPITALISM THE DISEASE. SOCIALISM IS THE CURE.

Uh oh.

It turns out that paper was published by the party for socialism and liberation. The organization tweeted and said, "we used the word that terrifies democrats the most."

WANT TO VERIFY SOMETHING?

If you see something on TV or on your social media feeds that has been driving you crazy because you don't know whether or not to believe it, let us know and we will try to verify it. Email us at verify@wusa9.com.

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: President Donald Trump's promises

Verify: 'Fake news'

Verify: March Madness edition

© 2017 WUSA-TV