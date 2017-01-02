U-Haul truck with ATMs inside found in SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A stolen U-Haul truck with ATMs inside it was found in Southeast, D.C. on Monday, according to police.

The U-Haul truck was found in the alleyway of the 2100 block of 38th Street Southeast, less than half a mile away from the Prince George’s County line.

Prince George's County Police confirmed five ATMs were stolen in the county in the last month. Detectives are working with investigators in D.C. to see if the machines recovered Monday are related.

Police haven’t said how many ATMs were inside the U-Haul or whether they found the driver.