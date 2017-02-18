Two-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car

DC police car (Photo: WUSA)

TAKOMA PARK, MD (WUSA9) - A two-year-old boy was hit by a car late Saturday afternoon, Takoma Park Police said.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Roanoke Avenue.

The boy was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The incident occurred in a parking lot and the driver remained on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100 and refer to case #17008899.

