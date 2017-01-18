Two arrested after police chase, shooting in D.C.

(Photo: WUSA9's Nikki Burdine)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two people were arrested in Northwest D.C. after a police chase and shooting Wednesday morning.

It started around 9:45 a.m. when an off-duty officer in plain clothes driving his personal car saw another car driving erratically on Third and U Streets in Northeast D.C.

The officer called in the other car, which was a Mercedes, then followed it.

One occupant got out of the Mercedes when he realized he was being followed and fired multiple shots into the officer’s car. The officer was not hurt.

The man then got back into his Mercedes and drove away. Helicopters located the Mercedes and the chase continued.

Police caught up with Mercedes near W Street Northwest. That's when police fired shots but did not hit the suspect. One of the occupants was arrested.

The chase continued until the 1900 block of Fifth Street Northwest, where the Mercedes crashed into a parked car.

The driver got out and started running.

Police arrested him and recovered one weapon from the vehicle.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released. There were no injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

