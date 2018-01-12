WUSA
One dead after triple shooting in NE DC

Chelsea Cirruzzo, WUSA 4:32 PM. EST January 12, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person has died after a triple shooting on the 400 block of Riggs Road NE. Two other adult males were also shot and are currently conscious and breathing. 

The shooting occurred in the basement of a home. DC police are responding and Mayor Muriel Bowser is currently on the scene. 

This is a developing story which will be updated as more details become available.

