WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person has died after a triple shooting on the 400 block of Riggs Road NE. Two other adult males were also shot and are currently conscious and breathing.
The shooting occurred in the basement of a home. DC police are responding and Mayor Muriel Bowser is currently on the scene.
This is a developing story which will be updated as more details become available.
