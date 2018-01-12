(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person has died after a triple shooting on the 400 block of Riggs Road NE. Two other adult males were also shot and are currently conscious and breathing.

The shooting occurred in the basement of a home. DC police are responding and Mayor Muriel Bowser is currently on the scene.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more details become available.

