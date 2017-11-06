Transportation officials begin 'Street Smart' campaign

Asphalt road on white with path (Photo: zhaojiankang, zhaojiankang)

FAIRFAX, VA. (AP) - Transportation officials in the metropolitan Washington region are warning drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to be more alert as daylight saving time ends this weekend and brings darker commuting hours.

Shorter daylight hours in fall and winter typically lead to an increase in crashes involving pedestrians. In the last 30 days, crashes in the region have resulted in four pedestrian deaths.

The fatalities have prompted representatives from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia to start a new "Street Smart" safety awareness campaign.

To support the campaign, police departments in the region will step up their efforts to enforce traffic laws protecting pedestrians and bicyclists. Fines for violations such as failing to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks and jaywalking can be as much as $500.

© 2017 Associated Press