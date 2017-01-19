Thousands of troops to take their oaths today

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Information on the Women's March on Washington
-
'Queer Dance Party' outside Pence's home
-
Best Christmas ever for homeless vet
-
Protesters plan despite death threats
-
Toddler dies after choking on a 'meatball'
-
Man drives 'Trump Unity Bridge' in DC
-
Anti-Trump protest disrupts DC rush hour
-
DC prepares to say bye bye to Bao Bao
-
MAGA teen goes one-on-one with anti-Trump protesters
-
Protesters march down Pennsylvania Avenue
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Inauguration 2017Jan 19, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
Protests scheduled to take place across DC day…Jan 19, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
-
Inauguration 2017 Guide: Road closures, security,…Jan 13, 2017, 2:46 p.m.