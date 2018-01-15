The poster child for March on Washington in 1963 is still fighting

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The March on Washington is where Dr. Martin Luther King spoke about his dream, 55-years ago this year. In the crowd, a little girl became the accidental poster child for that day and that part of the civil rights movement.

Her name is Edith Lee-Payne. Lee-Payne said, on this day that we honor Dr. King's legacy, "I will never lose focus, I will never lose the legacy and what I know needs to happen, it's an everyday thing, it's not just black history month, it's not today, it's every day."

It's been quite a few weeks in this country. From Times Up, to President Trump's s***hole comment, and the Women's March is coming up this Saturday.

Lee-Payne said Dr. King's message is more applicable today than ever:

"It was the way in which he carried himself, the courage that he brought with him at every phase of everything that he did, the conviction to make life better not just 'negroes' as they were called then but for all Americans for everybody, to help them understand the importance and the significance of what the U.S. Constitution meant."

She said Dr. King had it right when he preached everyone deserves respect. "If we were respected as a people, we would be respected for who we are, regardless of our race, color, creed, and gender," Lee-Payne said.

"What we have to do going forward is see how impactful the civil right movement was. It worked, there were things about it that worked, the fact that it was a nonviolent movement, the fact that we are still talking about it today."

WUSA9 asked Lee-Payne how she feels about the President's recent comments about immigrants from African nations, El Salvador and Haiti. She said it's unfortunate, but there are more important things and people she wants to focus on, like those who are lifting Dr. King and his legacy.

Lee-Payne said, she'll never stop teaching what she learned that August day almost 55 years ago, "If somebody doesn't tell the story it won't get told, so that's my purpose."

