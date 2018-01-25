The effort to reshape RFK site builds steam

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - You could soon see some changes around the old RFK Stadium site.

Events DC is working to transform the entire area around RFK into a recreation destination. The group has plans to install multipurpose fields, a market hall and sports complex among other amenities at the site.

Events DC President & CEO Greg O'Dell said that if the regulatory process proceeds without issue, dirt could begin to move near the banks of the Anacostia River this Fall. He said their first focus would be to build the multipurpose fields.

O'Dell said, after that, attention would turn to projects like the market hall and sports complex.

"We're really talking around 2021 for those types of amenities to come online," he said.

Events DC has held multiple community meetings to inform the community about its plans for RFK. At a recent meeting, one resident said they were concerned traffic around RFK would deteriorate due to the project.

However, O'Dell said the street network will be changed around the stadium to accommodate traffic flow.

As for RFK stadium, O'Dell said said it is likely to be torn down some time over the near few years. However, he pointed out that there are still events planned to take place at the stadium later this year.

