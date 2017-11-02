That stolen hotel towel could land you a $10k stay in swanky DC suite

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Master contractor Harry Wardman built the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in 1918. It is steeped with rich history, including the discovery of DC's original busboy poet. In 1924, Langston Hughes was working as a busboy at the hotel restaurant when he slipped a poem to a famous poet, Vachel Lindsay, launching his own career.

Now, the hotel is celebrating the famous busboy poet and its 100-year history by giving away a free two-night stay in the Langston Hughes Suite—valued at $5,000—and 500,000 Marriott Rewards points. There is a catch though: you have to return anything you lifted from the hotel over the years.

"We have received an ashtray, a coat hanger and a bill from a couple's honeymoon stay in 1944," said Marriott Sales Executive Oliver Walton. "They spent a whopping $6.00 a night and racked up $3.65 in restaurant charges—$51 in today's prices."

To participate in the amnesty contest, hand deliver or mail the item to the Washington Marriott Wardman Park located at 2660 Woodley Road, NW. Your entry must be accompanied by a 25 to 250 word letter describing the story behind the item. The best story will be chosen the winner in January.

No items will be returned. However, they will all be showcased in a permanent display in the hotel lobby.

© 2017 WUSA-TV