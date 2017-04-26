Terror attack drill happening in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - First responders will have practice drills to respond to a terror attack Wednesday morning in the D.C. metro area.

The drill began around 7:30 a.m. and will be happening at six different sites in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

It will involve hundreds of police, fire, and emergency medical service personnel and volunteer actors. The locations include neighborhoods in the northeast and southeast quadrants of the District of Columbia, Prince George's County, and Arlington and Fairfax Counties.



If you see some of this, don't panic, it is just a practice.

Law Enforcement agencies plan to give neighbors a warning before they start.

"Law enforcement officials practice and exercise their skills on their own regularly because that's the best way to ensure we are always ready to respond quickly and professionally," said Scott Boggs, Managing Director of Homeland Security and Public Safety at COG. "On April 26, we'll go one step further and stage a very realistic emergency event involving multiple sites and actors posing as the casualties. However, there is no reason for residents to be alarmed because the exercise will occur in a controlled environment."

