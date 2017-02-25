WUSA
Teens shot at Prince George's Co. Metro station

WUSA 7:13 AM. EST February 25, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two teens are injured after being shot in the bus bay area at the Naylor Road Metro station in Prince George's County early Saturday morning. 

Around 2 a.m., police say a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were shot while waiting for a bus in Temple Hills. 

The male victim is in critical condition and the female victim has non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the suspect is male.  

No additional information has been released at this time. 

 

 

