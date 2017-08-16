Teens plea to put guns down after friend is killed by stray bullet

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jamahri Sydnor loved to cheer. She was captain of her team at Woodrow Wilson High School in the district. The 17-year old was about to head to FAMU for college next week.

Her cheerleading coach, Stephanie Baxter, says Jamahri was always someone she could count on.

"She's funny, she loves to dance and play around. She just had such an uplifting spirit she made everybody around her feel special," said Baxter.

Last Thursday, Jamahri was driving through an intersection in Northeast, D.C. when she was shot in the head. She died a few days later.

Since then, her family and friends have been trying to wrap their minds around the senseless violence. Her friends want to send a message to other people in the city.

"We lost Jamahri due to gun violence in the city and I want everyone to know it's not okay to flaunt guns and things that can be life threatening and take away somebody like that," said a close friend.

Those closest to her say they will make sure her memory lives on.

"Jamahri's spirit was just so uplifting. When you saw her she just brightened your day, you just fell in love," said Baxter.

Woodrow Wilson High School's Principal, Kimberly Martin, sent the following statement to WUSA9:

"We are all deeply saddened by the death of our recent graduate, Jamahri Sydnor. Jamahri was a friend to everyone she met, a leader, a bright light and an example of what we hope all Wilson students can be. Her passing is an incredible shock to our community, and we lift the family in love and support. The school is in the process of planning a vigil for Jamahri on Monday, August 21st. We also plan to memorialize her cheerleading uniform at our first home football game. She will be greatly missed by the members of our school and our entire community."

