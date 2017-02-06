Teen shot dead in Northeast, DC, police say

(Photo: Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- A 17-year-old is dead after being shot late Sunday night in Northeast, D.C., police said.

D.C. police said the shooting happened around 9:31 p.m. in the unit block of Anacostia Road in Northeast, D.C.

When officers got to the scene they found the teenager suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hopsital around 10:10 p.m.

There are currently no suspects.

.

(© 2017 WUSA)