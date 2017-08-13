Teen dies after being shot while driving in NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 17-year-old has died after police say she was shot in the head while driving through an intersection in Northeast, D.C. Thursday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Jamahri Sydnor, of Northeast, D.C.

Police arrested 21-year-old Philip Carlos McDaniel and charged with assault with intent to kill. Police say upgraded charges against McDaniel are currently pending.

The double shooting happened in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NW around 3:30 p.m. The teen was driving through the intersection when she was shot in the head, according to a police report. She was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

A man was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was transferred to the hospital.

