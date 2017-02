Police shot and killed a family dog Sunday night in order to save its owner, officials said. (Photo: Enquirer file)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a loaded handgun which was recovered Monday morning at Wilson High School in Northwest, D.C., Metropolitan police said.

The weapon was found when the student was trying to get past security, police stated.

