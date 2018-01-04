TBT: The time Pres. Trump said he'd let states decide marijuana policy

President Trump, then a candiate, during a 9NEWS interview in 2016.

DENVER - About one year after President Donald Trump took office, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he wants to reverse the national rule that allows for legal recreational marijuana.

"The President believes in enforcing federal law," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday. "That would be his top priority. That is regardless of what the topic is, whether it's marijuana, or whether it's immigration, the president strongly believes we should enforce federal law."

She added, "The president's position hasn't changed, but he does strongly believe that we have to enforce federal law."

However, it seems that Trump's position has changed.

Trump sat down with Denver's 9NEWS political reporter Brandon Rittiman in July 2016 as he was running for president.

Rittiman asked whether Trump would allow recreational marijuana sales to continue if he took office.

BR: I want to drill down on a couple of Colorado issues. So, Chris Christie was one of the first sort of establishment guys to really jump in with both feet for you. He gets talked about as a possible (Attorney General) pick, but he was also the only presidential candidate who was campaigning saying he would use federal authority to shut down sales of recreational marijuana in states like Colorado.

DT: I wouldn't do that, no.

BR: You wouldn't let him, even if you picked him as AG?

DT: Well, I don't know. I mean, you're asking me. I wouldn't, I wouldn't do that, no.

BR: So you think Colorado should be able to do what it's doing?

DT: I think it's up to the states, yeah. I'm a states person. I think it should be up to the states, absolutely.

