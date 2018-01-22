WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A suspicious vehicle near the White House was towed away early Tuesday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Madison Pl. and H St. in Northwest, D.C. around 2:36 a.m., according to USPP.

The Secret Service was involved in the investigation due to the proximity to the White House.

Metropolitan police blocked off the area of 15th St. and New York Ave. in Northwest due to the activity.

