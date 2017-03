(Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Secret Service is investigating a suspicious package near the White House on Tuesday morning.

.@SecretService investigating suspicious package near @WhiteHouse grounds. Road closures in effect. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

Road closures are in effect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

