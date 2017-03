Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A suspicious package has been reported at the entrance of Metro Center in the District Wednesday morning.

D.C. police are investigating the package at 12th and G Streets in northwest.

The entrance is closed, but other entrances are open and the station is operating within normal parameters.

This is developing and will be updated.



© 2017 WUSA-TV