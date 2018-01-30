(Photo: DC Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in Northeast, D.C. on Sunday.

The assault happened around 2:18 p.m. in the 1500 block of Benning Road, D.C. police said. When officers got to the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for his life threatening injuries, authorities stated.

Police said the suspect was caught on a surveillance camera.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

