Suspect wanted in DC drive-by shooting

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in Southeast, D.C. on February 23.

The drive-by shooting happened in the 4100 block of Wheeler Road in Southeast, D.C. around 7:43 p.m., Metropolitan police said.

According to authorities the victim was walking when the suspect started shooting from inside of a car. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The car fled the scene.

The car of interest can be seen in the video:

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent offense committed in the District of Columbia.

