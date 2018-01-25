Suspect wanted in DC assault with gun

(Photo: Metropolitan Police) (Photo: Rogers, Susan)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are looking for a man who was involved in an assault with a gun that happened on January 16 in Northeast, D.C.

The incident happened in the 3600 block of Jay Street, Metropolitan police said. At around 4:32 p.m. two suspects pulled out handguns and started shooting at the victim, authorities stated. The suspects then fled the area. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A nearby surveillance camera caught the person of interest on video.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

