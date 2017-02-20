Suspect wanted for allegedly trying to run over USPP officer

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA9)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to run over a United States Park Police officer early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Congress in Southeast, D.C. around 3 a.m. right after a traffic stop, authorities said.

It is not clear at this time why the officer stopped the suspect. However, police say the driver tried to run over the officer.

Police said the officer was not injured.

The suspect is still on the loose.

