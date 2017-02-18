Suspect barricades self in home after injuring man

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There was an active barricade situation in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon, D.C. Police said.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of 36th Street NE after a suspect injured an adult male, then locked him or herself in the home.
Police responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon but are unsure if the victim was shot or stabbed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
