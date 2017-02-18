Suspect barricades self in home after injuring man

(Photo: WUSA9's Matt Yurus)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There was an active barricade situation in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon, D.C. Police said.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of 36th Street NE after a suspect injured an adult male, then locked him or herself in the home.

Barricade situation in NE DC at 35th and Ames. Scene is active, waiting to hear from the capt. for more details. Live at 6 w/ @wusa9. pic.twitter.com/s13BZguUi2 — Matt Yurus (@Matt_Yurus) February 18, 2017

Police responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon but are unsure if the victim was shot or stabbed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

