File photo

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A suspect was arrested after shooting at a Metro bus with a pellet gun in Southeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Congress Place and Alabama Ave., according to Metro.

No passengers were on the bus at the time and nobody was injured.

The shots caused minor damage to a window.

