Student surprised with full ride to George Washington University

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An Eastern High School senior is one of 10 D.C. students being surprised on Wednesday with full a scholarship to George Washington University.

Adonte Yearwood moved to the District from the Virgin Islands two years ago and has plans to work in the criminal justice field.

The driven young man lost his father to gun violence, which has given him a stronger desire to succeed in life.

Yearwood's mother told WUSA9 that her son was concerned about how he is going to pay for GW's pricey tuition.

Well, he does not have to worry about that anymore.

Congrats, Adonte!





