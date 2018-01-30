Student dies 19 days after attack over cellphone at Ballou HS

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A Ballou High School student with special needs died 19 days after police reported he was attacked in a classroom.

The incident happened on January 10 inside of a classroom at the school.

According to DC Police, the male victim reported being hit in his face and body several times after refusing to let two people use his cellphone.

The victim told police one of the suspects sprayed him with “perfume” during the attack.

He was pronounced dead Monday.

It is unclear if the student died as a result of the attack. Police are waiting for an autopsy report for the official cause of death.

A DC Police spokesperson told WUSA9 that this is a death investigation at this time and no arrests have been made.



© 2018 WUSA-TV