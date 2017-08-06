Stretching Clinic opens in DC, helping locals find pain relief

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Are you looking for a new way to relax after a long work week? Now you can head to a new stretching clinic in DC.

It's called Stretch Science, and for around $100, you can book a one-on-one personalized stretch session.

Co-founder Jeff Brannigan said it's a great way to achieve flexibility and improve range of motion.

RELATED: 81-year-old fitness champion honored with inspiration award

Brannigan learned about the power of stretching after suffering from a bad hip injury. Now he helps people prevent injury through Stretch Science.

His client, Eric Hyman said he'd tried yoga and other therapies to deal with is chronic neck and pain. So far, Stretch Science has helped him find some relief.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Workout Routine on Instagram

Other benefits of stretching include: improving athletic performance, stress relief, increase flexibility, more circulation, and improving conditions like arthritis.

To learn more about Stretch Science, you can visit their website at www.stretchscience.com.

© 2017 WUSA-TV