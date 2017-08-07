Stolen DC dog has been found

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A missing dog has been found after it was stolen during a robbery in Southeast D.C., police said.

The dog, Diva, was stolen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2017, during a robbery in the 5200 block of Fitch Street.

Police said a person was walking three dogs when two suspects suddenly approached the victim. The suspects grabbed one of the dogs, physically assaulted the victim and left the scene.

On Sunday August 6, 2017, police arrested 21-year-old Tanisha Celestina John-Hope and charged her with receiving stolen property.

The stolen dog was recovered and transported to the Washington Humane Society for an examination.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

