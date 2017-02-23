Mayor Bowser to name Peter Newsham MPD chief, sources say

MAY 09: MPD Assistant Chief Peter Newsham testifies before the House Overshight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations in the Rayburn House Office Building May 9, 2014 in Washington, DC (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2014 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Peter Newsham will soon be able to drop the “interim” from his MPD Chief title.

At a news conference Thursday morning, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to name the longtime MPD assistant chief, who has been serving in the interim role since September, as her choice to be the next permanent chief of the Metropolitan Police Department

Two sources close to the selection process confirmed the appointment of Newsham, who were seen by many in the department and close to the Mayor’s office as the odds-on favorite to succeed Cathy Lanier, who left for the NFL last fall.

Newsham joined the MPD in 1989, and has served as an assistant chief since 2002.

His appointment will have to be confirmed by the DC Council. In interviews earlier this month, several council members and aides said they believed Newsham would be confirmed easily.

