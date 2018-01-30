Some area schools out of snow days

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - School systems in the area have been forced to close due to snow several times this school year already. If Montgomery County Public Schools have another snow day, the school year will be extended to June 13.

Montgomery County had just two school days budgeted and Prince George's County Schools are in a similar situation.

In a letter to parents, Jack Smith, Superintendent of Schools in Montgomery County let parents know what the make up plan would look like if they had to take any more days. That includes adding on additional days to the end of the school year and even dipping into Spring Break.

In Virginia, many of the school systems operate differently with longer school days. That essentially allows them to have more buffer days for events like snow.

Prince William and Fairfax Counties have each taken three snow days so far. Because of the longer days, they are left with plenty of time before they have to add on to the end of the year. Below is the protocol for Prince William County.

Prince William County Public Schools does not set aside a specific number of actual dates for use as potential snow days. That approach would incorrectly suggest that we might be left with “extra days” at the end of any school year with limited snow closings or delays.

Instead, we are able to account for any time used based on the total number of instructional hours included in our annual school calendar, as follows:

The Commonwealth of Virginia requires a minimum of 180 school days each year (or a minimum of 990 instructional hours if you fall below the 180 days due to emergency closures). For the 2017-18 school year, the approved calendar for PWCS has 180 school days at all levels.

The length of the PWCS school day exceeds state minimums. Consequently, the approved PWCS calendar includes additional instructional hours beyond the 990 hour state requirement, totaling approximately 12 days’ worth of hours.

As of today, PWCS has closed schools on three occasions due to inclement weather (January 4-5, 2018; January 17, 2018); closed schools early on one occasion (three-hour early release; January 8); and started schools late on one occasion (two-hour delay; January 9).

With the three closures, one early release, and one delayed opening, PWCS currently has just about 49 hours left (about 8.3 days’ worth of time) remaining before we would fall under the state minimum requirement.

Stafford County Schools however have already taken four snow days and only have two left. Meanwhile, in the District, students have been able to stay home from school once and will make that up at the end of the year.

