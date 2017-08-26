Slain teen remembered at Woodrow Wilson High football game

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Students honored Jamahri Sydnor at Saturday night's football game. The 17-year old was shot and killed while driving in Northeast a few weeks ago. She was not the intended target.

Sydnor just graduated from Woodrow Wilson High a few months ago. She was headed to FAMU in the fall for college but never made it.

In high school, Sydnor was the captain of her cheerleading team. Saturday, her coach presented her parents with her now retired uniform at halftime.

"It just meant everything for me to be able to do that because Jamahri was just one of the best cheerleaders ever," said Stephanie Baxter, Jamahri's coach.

Baxter said she and the rest of the team would work to keep Jamahri's memory alive.

"She made sure everyone was happy and made them smile. She made me smile, I love Jamahri so much," said Baxter.

Police arrested one man in connection with her death. They are still looking for the others responsible.

