2 dead after 6 DC shootings in less than 24 hours

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - In less than 24 hours, D.C. Police responded to six shootings, responsible for two deaths, and at least six injuries. These shootings happened in three quadrants, putting many communities on edge.

"Very disheartened with the senseless shootings overnight..." said Chief Peter Newsham in a tweet Sunday morning.

"Help us prevent more from happening,” Newsham added.

The chief also made a plea to residents to turn in guns, adding that rewards are available to those who offer a tip leading to an arrest.

Here's the full list of shootings that happened over a 24-hour-period:

Incident One: The first shooting took place at 9:40p.m. at the 2600 Block of 15th Street NW. Two were wounded by gunfire.

Incident Two: About a half hour later, the second shooting took place. At approximately 10:12 p.m., police got a report of a wounded man found along Anacostia Road. Police believe he was shot at the 3500 Block of Minnesota Avenue SE.

Incident Three: The third shooting happened in Northeast at approximately 1:00a.m. A man went to a fire house with injuries. Police believe he was shot at a block party at the 1500 Block of 45th Street NE.

Incident Four: About an hour later, a fourth shooting took the first life of the morning. At approximately 2:00 a.m., one man was killed, and another was critically wounded, at a shooting on the 4800 Block of Kansas Avenue NW. This shooting took place just a few blocks north of Sherman Circle.

Incident Five: - After the Kansas Avenue shooting, there was a 13 hour stretch of relief before the violence resumed once again. At approximately 3:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 4400 Block of Quarles Street NE. This is just a few blocks away from the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. One man died from this shooting.

Incident Six: The final shooting of this deadly 24-hours was at 8:00p.m., when another man was shot at the 3500 Block of Clay Place NE.

