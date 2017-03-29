Shots fired outside US Capitol after driver tries to ram police car

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Attorney says texts prove reported Rockville HS rape was 'consensual'
-
A stranger emailed me a warning about blood clots. Days later, my friend died from one.
-
Video Shows Big Gator Lumbering on Golf Course
-
Marine is laid to rest after being killed in WWII
-
Officer-involved shooting reported near US Capitol
-
Homeless man arrested for murder of visiting DC artist
-
Verify: Did TSA follow proper procedure with teen?
-
Leggings keep teens off United flight
-
ICE arrests father of suspect in Rockville rape case
More Stories
-
Shots fired outside US Capitol after driver tries to…Mar 29, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
-
Attorney says texts prove reported Rockville HS rape…Mar 28, 2017, 10:38 p.m.
-
Herndon police search for missing service dog 'Bella'Mar 29, 2017, 7:14 a.m.