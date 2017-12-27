Police investigate shooting outside Gallery Place Metro station

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are investigating reports of a shooting outside of Gallery Place Metro station Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at 7th and H Streets in Northwest D.C. Police say a black male in his 40s, wearing all black clothing, with a thin build was last seen going towards 6th Street.

Little information is known at this time.

The 600 block of H Street NW is blocked in both directions due to the investigation. Officials urge drivers to use 5th St; 9th St; F St and/or I St NW as alternate routes.

Police continue to investigate.

