Police investigate shooting outside Gallery Place Metro station

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are investigating reports of a shooting outside of Gallery Place Metro station Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at 7th and H Streets in Northwest D.C. Police say a black male in his 40s, wearing all black clothing, with a thin build was last seen going towards 6th Street.
Little information is known at this time.
The 600 block of H Street NW is blocked in both directions due to the investigation. Officials urge drivers to use 5th St; 9th St; F St and/or I St NW as alternate routes.
Police continue to investigate.
