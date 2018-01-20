Shooting in SE DC leaves 29-year-old dead

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is investigating a fatal shooting in SE DC that left a 29-year-old dead.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 4700 block of Benning Road, SE, on Saturday, January 20, at around 1 p.m. Inside the home, they discovered Kenneth Poindexter, of SE DC, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Poindexter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This incident closely follows a string of shootings in the areas, which have left a 14-year-old dead, as well as a woman who aspired to be a chef.

Police is offering a reward up to $25,000 for anyone with information regarding the shooting. Police can be contacted at 202-727-9099 or anonymously by sending a text message to 50411.

© 2018 WUSA-TV