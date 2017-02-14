'Sexpionage' event held at Spy Museum on Valentine's Day

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you are single, or if you have a sweetie, the International Spy Museum is serving up the perfect Valentine's Day event Tuesday night.
The program is called Sex(pionage): Spies, Lies, and Naked Thighs (The Valentine Edition).
International Spy Museum Board Member and historian H. Keith Melton will head up a discussion focused on how seduction is used to attract and manipulate assets and targets. It doesn't just happen in movies and television shows, it happens in reality too!
Here are a few facts from the museum:
- We know swingers parties were happening in Washington in the 1960s because a Czech couple, Karl and Hana Koecher, gained access to the CIA through wife swapping.
- There's no proof that government secrets were compromised, but JFK bedded two supposed spies in his extramarital affairs: accused Nazi sympathizer Inga Arvad and alleged East German operative Ellen Romisch.
- A camera smaller than the zero imprinted on a penny is a big enough space to provide blackmail-worthy images.
The program begins at 6 p.m. at the International Spy Museum.
