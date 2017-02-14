'Sexpionage' event held at Spy Museum on Valentine's Day

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: General view of the season two premiere of AMC's "TURN: Washington's Spies" At The International Spy Museum on April 7, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for AMC) (Photo: Leigh Vogel, 2015 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you are single, or if you have a sweetie, the International Spy Museum is serving up the perfect Valentine's Day event Tuesday night.

The program is called Sex(pionage): Spies, Lies, and Naked Thighs (The Valentine Edition).

International Spy Museum Board Member and historian H. Keith Melton will head up a discussion focused on how seduction is used to attract and manipulate assets and targets. It doesn't just happen in movies and television shows, it happens in reality too!

Here are a few facts from the museum:

We know swingers parties were happening in Washington in the 1960s because a Czech couple, Karl and Hana Koecher, gained access to the CIA through wife swapping.

There's no proof that government secrets were compromised, but JFK bedded two supposed spies in his extramarital affairs: accused Nazi sympathizer Inga Arvad and alleged East German operative Ellen Romisch.

A camera smaller than the zero imprinted on a penny is a big enough space to provide blackmail-worthy images.

The program begins at 6 p.m. at the International Spy Museum.



