See all the road closures during the State of the Union address

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, DC on January 10, 2018. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On Tuesday, January 30, President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. The address will begin at 9 p.m.

Commuters coming from or near the Capitol may want to plan their afternoon commute accordingly. Due to the high security of the event, Capitol Police will begin securing and closing off areas as early as 5:30 p.m.

Tourists, too, will want to plan ahead. All Capitol Building tours will be suspended beginning at noon. The House and Senate Galleries will remain open until 5 p.m., or whenever the House and Senate recess.

Here’s what’ll be closed so you can plan your commute:

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the Capitol Building will be closed off to everyone except authorized pedestrians and those with event credentials. No vehicles, except those with a Congressional parking sticker and a valid Congressional I.D., will be allowed within Capitol Grounds past 7 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m., the following areas will be restricted:

First Street between Constitution Ave., NW, and Independence Ave., SW

Independence Ave. between Washington Ave., SW, and Second Street, SE

First Street between Independence Ave., SE, and Constitution Ave., NE

Constitution Ave. between Second Street, NE, and Louisiana Ave., NW

Starting at 7 p.m., the following streets will be closed until the end of the State of the Union, except to those with proper authorization:

Pennsylvania Ave., NW, from Third Street, NW, to First Street, NW

Constitution Ave., NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Second Street, NE

First Street, NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Washington Ave., SW

New Jersey Ave., NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Constitution Ave., NW

D Street, NE, from Second Street, NE, to Louisiana Ave., NE

Delaware Ave., NE, from Columbus Circle, NE, to Constitution Ave., NE

First Street, NE, from Columbus Circle, NE, to C Street, SW

C Street, NE, from Second Street, NE, to Delaware Ave., NE

Maryland Ave., NE, from Constitution Ave., NE, to First Street, NE

Second Street, NE, from Constitution Ave., NE, to East Capitol Street, NE

East Capitol Street from Second Street, NE, to First Street, NE

Independence Ave. from Second Street, SE, to Washington Ave., SW

C Street, SW, from Washington Ave., SW, to First Street, SE

Delaware Ave., SW, from Washington Ave., SW, to C Street, SW

South Capitol Street from D Street, SE, to Independence Ave., SE

New Jersey Ave., SE, from D Street, SE, to Independence Ave., SE

Maryland Ave., SW, from Third Street, SW, to First Street, SW

