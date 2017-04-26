Security camera captures hit-and-run in DC

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Killfies
-
Apartment building fire investigation
-
Loudoun Co. officials investigate 13 cases of Xanax abuse at middles school
-
Drone spotted over College Park fire possibly hacked
-
Verify: Is the EPA making everyone buy new air conditioners?
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
University of Mary students rescued from river
-
How to score Hamilton tickets in DC
-
High tech help for wounded veterans
-
Firefighter saved by first responder friends
More Stories
-
Massive College Park apartment fire possibly accidentalApr 26, 2017, 11:41 p.m.
-
Pets in danger from opioid crisisApr 26, 2017, 4:26 p.m.
-
80s Thursday and FridayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.