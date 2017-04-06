Close Suspicious vehicle near White House cleared WUSA 7:53 AM. EDT April 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Secret Service responded to a suspicious vehicle near the White House Thursday morning. Traffic closures were in place. The incident has been cleared, according to the Secret Service. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers What it means to eject from a plane Wednesday night weather forecast Neighbor describes running to help pilot after crash Debris lands into yards, damages one home Video: Pilot parachuting out of F-16C jet after crash WUSA Breaking News Military officials say things went bad quickly in military plane crash Listening to audio of emergency response to plane crash 11-year-old kidnap victim: 'Help me!' More Stories Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible today Apr. 4, 2017, 12:35 p.m. HS security team leader arrested for sexual… Apr. 6, 2017, 10:08 a.m. LIVE BLOG: Damaging winds, heavy rain expected… Jan. 4, 2017, 4:34 p.m.
