Scandinavian artist paints 14-story mural in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A leading mural artist from Scandinavia began painting a 14-story mural on a residential building in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday.

The artist, Tony “Rubin” Sjöman, has painted all over the world, with work on display in galleries throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.

He’s known for his complex geometrical style, using muted color palettes and clean lines. Rubin moved to New York in 2009 and has become a staple in the mural art scene.

The D.C. mural is located at 28 K Street SE in Navy Yard.

