Crews tear down site of DC mansion murders

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Monday marked a new milestone in the D.C. mansion murders.

Crews demolished the Savopoulos mansion, likely making way for a new home on the site. But like a lot of things associated with a case that transfixed the country in May 2015, there's still plenty of mystery.

It's taken just days for a wrecking crew to knock down the mansion where Phillip Savopoulos, 10, was tortured, stabbed and burned alive. His parents, Savvas and Amy, and their housekeeper, Vera Figuaroa, were beaten and stabbed to death.

Before their killer set it afire, the home was worth about $4.5 million. But after the murders, the Savopoulos estate sold it for $3 million. In a neighborhood where the median home price is more than $7.5 million dollars, the buyer likely figures they make a profit.



D.C. records list the buyer only as Four Quartets Trust. It's place of business is a lawyer's office. The property is labeled as "blighted."

Few neighbors are willing to talk to reporters. But Faye Griffith often thinks about the victims as she walks her dogs by the mansion.

"I couldn't imagine anyone moving into it and renovating it, because of the tragedy and what happened," she said.

DC police said Darron Wint held the family for ransom and escaped with $40,000 in cash, leaving his DNA behind on a pizza crust.

A detective swore he couldn't have done it alone. But police released Wint's brother, his friend, and two women who were partying with him with the allegedly stolen money. And investigators have yet to arrest anyone else in the case.

But a law enforcement source tells me today that the initial theory of the case might have been wrong. That it might have been possible for Wint to overwhelm each of the victims as they walked into the mansion in turn. Or while holding little Phillip at knifepoint, he might have been able to force the adults to tie each other up.

But we're not likely to get any definitive answers until the case goes to trial. And that's still months away.



The trial at this point is not scheduled to start until September of next year -- more than three years after the murders. The judge has a full docket.

But Wint is scheduled back in court May 12, just days before the second anniversary of the killings.

