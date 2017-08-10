Russian spy plane spotted over DC, New Jersey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tractor trailer accident leaves frozen pizzas spread across interstate
-
Verify: iPhone Virus Warning Messages
-
#OffScriptOn9: Dolphin sightings more common in the Chesapeake Bay
-
Exclusive: Katrina survivor shocked by check received 12 years later
-
Huge build up at dam in Md.
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
-
Man claims to have spotted Bigfoot in NC
-
No charges for officer who shot Terrence Sterling
-
6 deputies disciplined for having sex on duty
-
Wednesday night weather forecast
More Stories
-
Police chief hurt in Seat Pleasant motorcycle crashAug 10, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
Md. little league team step closer to Little League…Aug 10, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
-
MISSING: Endangered Va. mom and baby missing since last weekAug 10, 2017, 8:00 p.m.