Roof blows off after strong winds in DC

WUSA 5:21 AM. EST February 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The roof of an apartment building in southeast D.C. has partially blown off due to strong winds early Monday morning. 

The three story apartment building is located in the 2700 block of Bruce Place. 

D.C. Fire and EMS say no injuries have been reported and residents are being relocated.

Wires and transformers are also down, but Pepco is on the scene. 

 

