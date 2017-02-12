Roof blows off after strong winds in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The roof of an apartment building in southeast D.C. has partially blown off due to strong winds early Monday morning.

The three story apartment building is located in the 2700 block of Bruce Place.

FORECAST: Dangerous winds Monday: gusts 50 to 60 mph

D.C. Fire and EMS say no injuries have been reported and residents are being relocated.

Wires and transformers are also down, but Pepco is on the scene.

