Rioter charged with throwing rock at officers on Inauguration Day

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man has been charged with throwing a rock at police officers on Inauguration Day in the District, police said.

Authorities have arrested and charged 30-year-old Dane Powell of Florida with assault on a police officer while armed.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 20, police say Powell was seen throwing a rock at police officers as other people participated in riots in the area of 12th and K Streets in Northwest.

Powell was able to escape through the crowds, but on Jan. 21 police were able identify and locate him.

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the departments TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

(© 2017 WUSA)