Rescuers of DC firefighter 'were waiting to do the will of God'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - She had a heart attack in the middle of traffic, on Pennsylvania Avenue, at the beginning of rush hour. Angelia Boddie is a 20-year veteran of the D.C. Fire and EMS Department, a fire prevention inspector kept alive last month by strangers and close friends.

They surrounded her car in the middle of the roadway – two medical students, a Boy Scout troop leader, and 13 first responders on their way to another call. Boddie went into cardiac arrest, her car rear-ended the vehicle in front of her.

In an interview Tuesday, Boddie said the incident reaffirmed her life’s purpose, and in turn, solidified her faith in God and her faith in others.

“I know that God put the right people in place that day,” Boddie said outside of The George Washington University Hospital. “It was like they were waiting to do the will of God when they saved me.”

The crash happened March 28, just before the 5 p.m. rush. Boddie remembers driving near Washington Circle, and then, nothing. She has no memories of what she felt or what happened leading up to the heart attack.

“To hear that a crowd of people circled my car, in the middle of traffic, and started giving me CPR, is incredible,” Boddie said. “These were folks I didn’t know, who just jumped in.”

The firefighter reunited with the bystanders and first responders at a news conference Tuesday, where D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Gregory M. Dean recognized each person who helped save Boddie’s life.

“These bystanders’ instincts told them something was wrong, and they did everything they could to save her,” Dean said. “Firefighter Boddie was without pulse. Unbeknownst to her, she was in good hands.”

The scene was a block away from G.W. Hospital, with one of the university’s medical students riding his bike nearby.

“I was just on my way to get a haircut when I saw people going towards the car,” said first-year med student Brandon Glousman. “I parked my bike, ran to the middle of the street, and when I looked inside, there was an unconscious person in the car."

Glousman is studying to be a cardiologist and was joined at the scene by another med student from Georgetown.

“My first thanks go to God,” Boddie told reporters and officials gathered at the news conference. “The fact that He had people lined up who knew what to do, knew how to recognize this was an emergency… It was all the right people at the right time.”

Boddie spent two weeks in the hospital, describing nurses and staff from the cardiac unit keeping vigil around the clock. She is now home, and will spend the next few days making a full recovery.

“Even though I’ve helped a multitude of people, it was strange for me to be in a hospital bed and see my coworkers showing the love that we’ve been showing the citizens of the District of Columbia,” Boddie said. “I was amazed, and I felt truly, truly saved.”

