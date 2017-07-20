Report: DC collects nearly $100m from speed tickets in 2016

Sports Car Passing a Static Speed Camera (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: paulcraven)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Speed camera tickets in Washington, D.C., have raked in nearly $100 million in 2016, nearly doubling the amount collected and issued from the prior year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said in a report that Washington issued nearly 1 million speed camera tickets in 2016 compared to the over 500,000 issued in the year before.

News outlets report over 2 million speed camera tickets were issued in Washington and its Maryland suburbs in 2016, a 22 percent uptick.

John B. Townsend II, AAA Mid-Atlantic's Manager of Public and Government Affairs, says motorists cannot avoid being monitored by speed camera systems on area roadways, except in Virginia, which does not have speed cameras.

Washington has a total of 148 speed cameras on its streets.

